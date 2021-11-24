Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,656 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $113.94. 81,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,232. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

