Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 2,821 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $984,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406,166. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.70. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.