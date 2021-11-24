Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 3,115 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,412 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $125.88. 19,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.74 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,805 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.