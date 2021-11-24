Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 9,294 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. 7,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

