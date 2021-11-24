Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $36,272,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

