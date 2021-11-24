Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.17. 9,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.