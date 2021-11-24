Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 140,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The company has a market cap of $273.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

