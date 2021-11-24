Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock valued at $150,080,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

