Jacobs & Co. CA Has $16.84 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $547.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,918. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $545.82. The stock has a market cap of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.80 and its 200 day moving average is $437.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.