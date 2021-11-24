Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.47 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $651.06. 1,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $606.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.72. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,111,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

