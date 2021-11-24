Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.18 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

