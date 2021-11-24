Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.10. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.