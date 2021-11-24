Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,901. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

