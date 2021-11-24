Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 25,658 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

