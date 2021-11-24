Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 3,352 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. 2,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.