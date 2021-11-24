Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 4,670 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 35,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

