Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded down $14.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.73. 15,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $601.58. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,991. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

