James B. Hawkins Sells 6,038 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IRMD traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 456,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $530.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

