James C. Edenfield Sells 15,600 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 2,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,587. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.94 million, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

