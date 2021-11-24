James C. Edenfield Sells 15,600 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 2,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,587. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.94 million, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.61.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
