Jarvis Network Price Hits $0.0737 on Top Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $423,462.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00087387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.