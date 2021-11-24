Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$7.47 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

