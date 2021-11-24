Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $137.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. 165,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,489. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.