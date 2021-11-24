Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

FB traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.06. 13,552,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,765,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.