Jerrold Sendrow Acquires 3,900 Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Stock

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Director Jerrold Sendrow purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $15,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRPX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,441. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,305,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

