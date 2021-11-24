JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $105.83

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.83 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.34). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 424,708 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £619.07 million and a P/E ratio of 68.13.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.