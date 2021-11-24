John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.90

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.45. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 41,234 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

