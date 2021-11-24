John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.90

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.45. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 41,234 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.