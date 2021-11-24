John Wayne Hutchens Acquires 1,500 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
