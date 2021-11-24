John Wayne Hutchens Acquires 1,500 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

