John Wood Group’s (WG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

WG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.86 ($4.07).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 207.60 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.61.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($64,998.69). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

