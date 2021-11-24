John Wood Group’s (WG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.
WG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.86 ($4.07).
John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 207.60 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.61.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.