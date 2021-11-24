Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $423.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

