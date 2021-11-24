Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

