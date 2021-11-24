Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Plans GBX 22 Dividend

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,142 ($27.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,612.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,913.13. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($421.58). Insiders have bought 45 shares of company stock valued at $114,033 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.