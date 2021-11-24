JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $275.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $275.00 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $209.13 on Wednesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.