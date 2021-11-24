JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 770

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 889.38 ($11.62).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 857.29 ($11.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.15. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 872.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 870.38.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

