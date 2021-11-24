JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get AO World alerts:

OTCMKTS AOWDF remained flat at $$2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.