JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNA. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 66.78 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (LON:CNA)

