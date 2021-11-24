JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNA. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 66.78 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

