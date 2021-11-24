JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

