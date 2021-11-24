JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

JPST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 3,036,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.