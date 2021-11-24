Jupiter Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $11.08 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.74 or 0.07441685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.04 or 1.00842019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.