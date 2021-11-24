Jupiter Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $8.55 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.09 or 0.07533753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.75 or 1.00382666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.