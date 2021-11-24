Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,632 ($112.78) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 8,695 ($113.60). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JET. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,126.55 ($119.24).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 5,129 ($67.01) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 4,952.29 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,204 ($120.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,710.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,232.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.19.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

