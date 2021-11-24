Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 521,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

