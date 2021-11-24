Justin Clair Sells 3,325 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Justin Clair sold 200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $6,400.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Justin Clair sold 239 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $7,652.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Justin Clair sold 71 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,272.00.

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 33,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLP. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.