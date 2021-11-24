K21 Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $30.29 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00247239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,622,204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00085747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,643,569 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

