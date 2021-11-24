Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
KMDA stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
