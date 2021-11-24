Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

KMDA stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.