Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $41.02. 1,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 357.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

