Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target Increased to CHF 304.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $$335.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.01. Kardex has a 1 year low of $192.30 and a 1 year high of $335.00.
About Kardex
