Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target Increased to CHF 304.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $$335.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.01. Kardex has a 1 year low of $192.30 and a 1 year high of $335.00.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

