KARMA Market Cap Reaches $36.02 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $32.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005952 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051433 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

