KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.00

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $14.74. KDDI shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 143,071 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.