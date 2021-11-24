Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $482.10 million and $118.58 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00240455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00087532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,721,780 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

