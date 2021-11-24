Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.27 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $237.17 million and approximately $35.27 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $1,185.83 or 0.02054007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

